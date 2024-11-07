Earth Set Ablaze: Global Warming Reaches Alarming Heights

For the second year running, Earth is poised to break temperature records, breaching 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming since pre-industrial times, European climate agency Copernicus reported. The agency emphasizes the urgent need to address human-induced greenhouse gas emissions driving this escalating crisis.

Additional factors like El Nino and volcanic activity also contribute, but experts stress that the long-term warming trend remains alarming. Stanford climate scientist Rob Jackson noted, "I think we have missed the 1.5-degree window." Upcoming COP29 talks in Azerbaijan aim to secure trillions in funding for a transition to renewable energy.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres implores global leaders to take actionable steps towards climate adaptation, as underscored by a recent UN Environment Programme report. The call for sustainable, equitable adaptation remains paramount as humanity confronts the challenges of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)