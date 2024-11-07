Left Menu

Earth Set Ablaze: Global Warming Reaches Alarming Heights

For the second consecutive year, Earth is set to become the hottest on record. The planet surpassed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming for the first time compared to pre-industrial levels, primarily driven by human-induced greenhouse gases. Scientists and agencies warn of severe climate impacts without urgent actions.

For the second year running, Earth is poised to break temperature records, breaching 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming since pre-industrial times, European climate agency Copernicus reported. The agency emphasizes the urgent need to address human-induced greenhouse gas emissions driving this escalating crisis.

Additional factors like El Nino and volcanic activity also contribute, but experts stress that the long-term warming trend remains alarming. Stanford climate scientist Rob Jackson noted, "I think we have missed the 1.5-degree window." Upcoming COP29 talks in Azerbaijan aim to secure trillions in funding for a transition to renewable energy.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres implores global leaders to take actionable steps towards climate adaptation, as underscored by a recent UN Environment Programme report. The call for sustainable, equitable adaptation remains paramount as humanity confronts the challenges of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

