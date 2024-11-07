Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Free Palestine' Banner at PSG Match

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau criticized a 'Free Palestine' banner at a PSG match. While UEFA won't sanction PSG, discussions are underway with the French football federation. The banner aimed at peace amidst escalating Israel-Gaza tensions, highlighting potential security concerns for upcoming matches in France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:56 IST
The display of a giant 'Free Palestine' banner during a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) soccer match has sparked controversy, drawing criticism from French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who labeled it 'unacceptable'. Despite this, UEFA, the governing body for European soccer, announced there would be no sanctions for the club.

In response to questions about potential disciplinary actions, Retailleau expressed, 'I am not ruling out anything. I will demand explanations from PSG.' Consequently, Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), has been called to a meeting at the interior ministry. Meanwhile, PSG has yet to officially comment on the incident.

The banner was displayed by PSG's Auteuil Kop group during a Champions League game against Atletico Madrid. Collectif Ultras Paris, the group responsible, claims it was a call for peace amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza. While PSG emphasizes the stadium as a non-political venue, security concerns rise as France gears up for a high-stakes match against Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

