Chinese Rover Unearths Martian Ocean Clues

China's Zhurong rover has uncovered compelling evidence that Mars, the Red Planet, once hosted a vast ocean, scientists revealed on Thursday. The findings contrast sharply with Mars' current arid and lifeless state.

Zhurong, which touched down on Mars' northern lowlands in 2021, has detected geological formations that suggest an ancient coastline. The data, collected through collaboration with orbiting spacecraft, points to Mars' wetter and more dynamic past.

The rover's exploration focused on Utopia Planitia, a sprawling plain in Mars' northern hemisphere. This study adds a crucial piece to understanding the planet's geological history and its transition from a potentially habitable environment to the barren landscape we see today.

