Miracle Rescue: Elephant Calf Saved in Madhya Pradesh

An elephant calf, abandoned by its herd in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, was rescued by forest authorities. Found ill and weak, it has been provided care and nutrition at the Tala rescue center. Its condition is improving, garnering relief amid recent mass elephant deaths in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:13 IST
Miracle Rescue: Elephant Calf Saved in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic wildlife rescue unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve after an abandoned elephant calf was discovered in distress. Officials report the calf, around three months old, was found unaccompanied by its herd early Friday morning.

Upon discovery, the forest department personnel quickly transported the ailing infant to the Tala rescue center for urgent care. BTR director Anupam Sahay revealed that the female calf, presumed to be starving for days, was administered an energy booster, milk, and a glucose drip, showing quick signs of recovery.

This incident comes in the wake of a tragic series of elephant deaths in the reserve, with ten elephants found dead over a three-day span. However, the rescued calf does not belong to the surviving members of that herd, offering a glimmer of hope amid the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

