UN Chief and WMO Stress Urgency for Climate Action as Global Temperatures Soar

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reports that 2024 is on track to be the hottest year ever recorded, surpassing 2023 in global average near-surface temperatures. This announcement comes as part of a comprehensive climate analysis spanning January to September, drawing on six major international datasets. The findings were presented to UN Secretary-General António Guterres ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, where leaders will discuss the intensifying climate crisis.

“Humanity’s torching the planet and paying the price,” stated Mr. Guterres. The Secretary-General warned that the record-breaking temperatures underscore the urgent need for global action to mitigate further environmental damage and address rising climate impacts on vulnerable communities.

Upcoming WMO State of the Climate 2024 UpdateScheduled for release on 11 November 2024 at COP29, the WMO’s State of the Climate 2024 Update will highlight crucial climate indicators, including the global average near-surface temperature, ocean heat levels, sea-level rise, and glacier and sea ice loss. The update will also cover extreme weather events and analyze the effects of climate change on sustainable development.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo will present key findings at a press conference in Baku, accessible globally via webcast from Earth Information Day at COP29. The report is expected to provide additional insights into the WMO’s recent State of Global Climate Services update, which evaluated the progress of climate information and services over the past five years to support adaptation and resilience efforts amid worsening extreme weather.

Record-Breaking Temperatures Driven by Multiple DatasetsThe WMO’s comprehensive assessment utilizes datasets from NOAA, NASA, the UK Met Office Hadley Centre, the University of East Anglia’s Climatic Research Unit, and Berkeley Earth. Additionally, reanalysis datasets from ECMWF’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and the Japan Meteorological Agency incorporate meteorological and marine observations combined with weather models, offering detailed insights into temperature trends, especially in data-scarce regions like the polar areas.

The ERA5 dataset from Copernicus has revealed that October 2024 was the second warmest October on record, trailing only October 2023. Additional data from other key international datasets will be released as they become available.

WMO Urges Swift Action as Climate Thresholds NearThe latest findings emphasize an intensifying climate crisis, marked by rising ocean temperatures, accelerating ice melt, and prolonged heatwaves. WMO officials underscore the importance of this year’s COP29 discussions, urging leaders to implement ambitious strategies that address the root causes of climate change.

The situation has reached a pivotal point. Without immediate and coordinated action to reduce emissions, mitigate extreme weather impacts, and protect ecosystems, the world faces increasingly irreversible consequences. COP29 represents a critical opportunity for leaders to reaffirm commitments and take bold steps toward sustainable solutions that prioritize the health of the planet and its populations.