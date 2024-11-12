Left Menu

Fireball Fate: The Unexpected Demise of Binar Satellites

Three Australian satellites from the Binar Space Program at Curtin University burnt up prematurely due to increased solar activity. Solar cycle 25's peak activity led to unexpected atmospheric drag, affecting low Earth orbit satellites, underscoring the need for accurate space weather forecasting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:28 IST
Fireball Fate: The Unexpected Demise of Binar Satellites
  • Country:
  • Australia

Last week, three small satellites from Australia burned up in Earth's atmosphere much sooner than anticipated. These satellites, part of Curtin University's Binar Space Program, were in low Earth orbit and succumbed to increased atmospheric drag due to heightened solar activity.

The Binar CubeSats, initially expected to last six months, only survived two due to the Sun's intensified activity during solar cycle 25. This unexpected spike in solar phenomena created challenges for satellite operators globally.

The Binar Space Program, despite the setback, is preparing for future missions projected to launch during more stable solar conditions, emphasizing the importance of improved solar weather forecasting.

