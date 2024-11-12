Fireball Fate: The Unexpected Demise of Binar Satellites

Last week, three small satellites from Australia burned up in Earth's atmosphere much sooner than anticipated. These satellites, part of Curtin University's Binar Space Program, were in low Earth orbit and succumbed to increased atmospheric drag due to heightened solar activity.

The Binar CubeSats, initially expected to last six months, only survived two due to the Sun's intensified activity during solar cycle 25. This unexpected spike in solar phenomena created challenges for satellite operators globally.

The Binar Space Program, despite the setback, is preparing for future missions projected to launch during more stable solar conditions, emphasizing the importance of improved solar weather forecasting.

(With inputs from agencies.)