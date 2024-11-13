Left Menu

Delhi's Toxic Smog Crisis: Battling Hazardous Air Quality

Delhi's air quality took a severe hit as toxic smog enveloped the city, surpassing Lahore as the world's most polluted city. The city's pollution intensified with PM2.5 levels over 120 times WHO recommendations. Authorities are contemplating various measures, including artificial rain, to combat this seasonal pollution crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 12:42 IST
Delhi, India's capital, plunged deeper into a pollution crisis on Wednesday, as thick toxic smog choked the city with an air quality index (AQI) reading exceeding 1,000, according to Swiss group IQAir. This alarming figure outstripped Lahore, making Delhi the world's most polluted city.

Every winter, the Indian capital grapples with severe pollution as heavy, cold air traps urban emissions and smoke from illegal agricultural fires in nearby states. PM2.5 levels were shockingly high—over 120 times the World Health Organisation's recommended limit. The situation prompted discussions on potential artificial rain to mitigate the smog.

Visibility dropped to 100 meters in parts of Delhi, affecting flights at Indira Gandhi International Airport. While the local pollution authority reported an AQI of 350, considered below the severe threshold, varying scales account for these discrepancies. Meanwhile, measures like school closures and vehicle restrictions are being considered to tackle the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

