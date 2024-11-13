Left Menu

Strengthening Space Bonds: Mexico and India's Cosmic Collaboration

The Ambassador of Mexico to India, Federico Salas, seeks to broaden collaboration between ISRO and Mexico's space agency, including other Latin American entities. ISRO Chairperson S Somanath supports this initiative, highlighting potential satellite partnerships and celebrating past collaborations, particularly in environmental management and technology applications.

Bengaluru | Updated: 13-11-2024 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ambassador of Mexico to India, Federico Salas, has expressed keen interest in expanding cooperation between India's ISRO and the Mexican space agency AEM, potentially extending this collaboration to the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE).

In a meeting at ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters, ISRO Chairperson S Somanath warmly welcomed the proposal. He suggested additional collaborative projects, including India's support in building Earth observation satellites for Mexico.

Salas, according to an ISRO statement, conveyed gratitude for India's assistance in space technology applications, particularly for forest fire monitoring and managing agricultural droughts. He stressed exploring further opportunities as India and Mexico look forward to their 75th diplomatic anniversary in 2025.

Somanath praised the successful initiatives between ISRO and the Mexican Space Agency, such as developing a mobile app for forest fire monitoring using satellite data and conducting a workshop in August 2024 on space systems for forest fire management for Mexican officials.

There are prospects of industry-level collaborations and involvement in the G20 satellite mission focused on climate observation.

The Mexican Ambassador also congratulated India on its recent space successes, notably the Chandrayaan-3 mission's historic lunar landing near the south pole.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

