Strengthening Space Bonds: Mexico and India's Cosmic Collaboration

The Ambassador of Mexico to India, Federico Salas, has expressed keen interest in expanding cooperation between India's ISRO and the Mexican space agency AEM, potentially extending this collaboration to the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE).

In a meeting at ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters, ISRO Chairperson S Somanath warmly welcomed the proposal. He suggested additional collaborative projects, including India's support in building Earth observation satellites for Mexico.

Salas, according to an ISRO statement, conveyed gratitude for India's assistance in space technology applications, particularly for forest fire monitoring and managing agricultural droughts. He stressed exploring further opportunities as India and Mexico look forward to their 75th diplomatic anniversary in 2025.

Somanath praised the successful initiatives between ISRO and the Mexican Space Agency, such as developing a mobile app for forest fire monitoring using satellite data and conducting a workshop in August 2024 on space systems for forest fire management for Mexican officials.

There are prospects of industry-level collaborations and involvement in the G20 satellite mission focused on climate observation.

The Mexican Ambassador also congratulated India on its recent space successes, notably the Chandrayaan-3 mission's historic lunar landing near the south pole.

