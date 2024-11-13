Left Menu

Historic Interstate Tiger Relocation from Maharashtra Boosts Simlipal Tiger Reserve

A tigress from Maharashtra's Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve has been successfully relocated to Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha. This marks the first inter-state tiger relocation from Maharashtra, aiming to bolster the tiger population in Simlipal, as part of an MoEFCC-approved initiative.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A landmark conservation effort has taken place with the successful relocation of a tigress from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, according to a senior forest official's statement on Wednesday.

This relocation is the first of its kind, representing an inter-state effort to boost tiger populations outside of Maharashtra. Tigress T-163 is being transported by a specialized vehicle, closely monitored by attending veterinarians throughout the journey.

The initiative, sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, involves moving two young tigresses to rejuvenate Simlipal's tiger populace following a previous successful relocation earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

