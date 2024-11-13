Historic Interstate Tiger Relocation from Maharashtra Boosts Simlipal Tiger Reserve

A landmark conservation effort has taken place with the successful relocation of a tigress from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra to Simlipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha, according to a senior forest official's statement on Wednesday.

This relocation is the first of its kind, representing an inter-state effort to boost tiger populations outside of Maharashtra. Tigress T-163 is being transported by a specialized vehicle, closely monitored by attending veterinarians throughout the journey.

The initiative, sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, involves moving two young tigresses to rejuvenate Simlipal's tiger populace following a previous successful relocation earlier this year.

