Tigress Relocation Blitz: A Triumph in Wildlife Management

In a meticulously planned operation, a tigress that had been evading authorities for 24 days in the Pench Reserve, Madhya Pradesh, was finally captured and relocated to Rajasthan. The Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter facilitated this critical relocation, marking a milestone in wildlife conservation and inter-state collaboration.

Authorities surrounded the tigress, using elephants for assistance, before tranquillising her and transporting her to the airstrip. The specialised team ensured her safe journey to Vishdhari Tiger Reserve in Rajasthan, an effort praised for enhancing genetic diversity and showcasing advanced wildlife management techniques.

The successful relocation involved cutting-edge technology, with AI-based camera traps and 50 motion sensor cameras tracking the tigress. The operation underscored the coordinated efforts of forest departments from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, reflecting a seamless inter-state collaboration in the name of conservation.