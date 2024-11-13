GSI Advances Geoscience with New Data Centre Launch

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) took a significant step forward by launching a state-of-the-art data management and analysis centre at its Salt Lake location. This initiative is set to centralize and streamline data handling for the National Geoscience Data Repository.

According to an official, the facility is empowered with cutting-edge infrastructure, capable of managing immense volumes of geospatial data. This advancement is projected to elevate the effectiveness and precision of GSI's geoscientific research and operations.

GSI director-general Asit Saha performed the inauguration, emphasizing the centre's potential to address India's growing geospatial demands, particularly in mineral exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)