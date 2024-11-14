Hong Kong Braces as Typhoon Toraji Skirts City

Schools and numerous businesses in Hong Kong temporarily ceased operations on Thursday morning after authorities elevated the typhoon warning to the third highest level. Tropical storm Toraji passed approximately 150 km south of the city overnight, prompting precautionary closures.

According to the city's observatory, the strong wind alert will be downgraded from signal 8 to 3 by 10:20 a.m. local time, allowing businesses to reopen. Despite the storm, the city appeared largely undamaged with quiet roads.

In an unprecedented move, Hong Kong's stock market remained open for trading. The Airport Authority reported that flights and operations continued as usual during the storm. Typically, a typhoon 8 signal results in reduced transport and recommendations to remain indoors.

