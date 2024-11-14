Left Menu

Hong Kong Braces as Typhoon Toraji Skirts City

Hong Kong's schools and businesses had a temporary shutdown as Typhoon Toraji neared the financial hub. A strong wind alert was issued, but conditions are expected to improve. The city's stock market remained open, and the airport continued normal operations amid the storm's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 05:19 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 05:19 IST
Schools and numerous businesses in Hong Kong temporarily ceased operations on Thursday morning after authorities elevated the typhoon warning to the third highest level. Tropical storm Toraji passed approximately 150 km south of the city overnight, prompting precautionary closures.

According to the city's observatory, the strong wind alert will be downgraded from signal 8 to 3 by 10:20 a.m. local time, allowing businesses to reopen. Despite the storm, the city appeared largely undamaged with quiet roads.

In an unprecedented move, Hong Kong's stock market remained open for trading. The Airport Authority reported that flights and operations continued as usual during the storm. Typically, a typhoon 8 signal results in reduced transport and recommendations to remain indoors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

