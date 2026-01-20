Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Amid Stock Market Turmoil

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticized the BJP, alleging a competitive decline between the ruling party's morality and the tumbling stock market, both witnessing sharp downturns.

Yadav claimed that public trust in the BJP had diminished significantly, and even investors were now losing confidence in the government.

He highlighted the recent plunge in the Sensex index by over 1,000 points due to widespread selloff as a sign of eroding confidence, attributing it to global market instability and ongoing geopolitical tensions, compounded by a weak rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows, according to traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)