Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Amid Stock Market Turmoil

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, linking their moral decline to the sharp fall in the stock market. He claimed public and investor trust in the ruling party was eroding. The Sensex index experienced a significant drop amid global market concerns and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:02 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Amid Stock Market Turmoil
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday criticized the BJP, alleging a competitive decline between the ruling party's morality and the tumbling stock market, both witnessing sharp downturns.

Yadav claimed that public trust in the BJP had diminished significantly, and even investors were now losing confidence in the government.

He highlighted the recent plunge in the Sensex index by over 1,000 points due to widespread selloff as a sign of eroding confidence, attributing it to global market instability and ongoing geopolitical tensions, compounded by a weak rupee and persistent foreign fund outflows, according to traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026