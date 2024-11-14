IISc and NCBS Join Global AI Fellowship by Imperial College

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) have been selected for the prestigious Artificial Intelligence and Science Global Fellowship Programme by Imperial College London.

This two-year fellowship, supported by Schmidt Sciences, will allow researchers to spend a year at Imperial and another at their home institutions, improving scientific capabilities with cutting-edge AI. The initiative targets institutions in the Global South, including the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, University of Ghana, and University of Sao Paulo.

The program aims to bolster AI capacity in scientific research, encouraging collaboration and innovation across continents. This global initiative seeks to bridge gaps in AI application, with substantial funding from the Eric and Wendy Schmidt AI for Science Programme supporting ongoing and future projects.

