Prestige Estates Expands Footprint with Mumbai Land Acquisition

Prestige Estates has purchased a 22,135 square metre land in Mumbai for Rs 291.58 crore. This new acquisition will see the development of a residential project spanning about 1 million sq ft. The move marks Prestige's commitment to expanding its presence in the Mumbai real estate market.

Updated: 14-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prestige Estates has made a significant move in the Mumbai real estate market by acquiring a prime 22,135 square metre land parcel.

The Bengaluru-based developer plans to transform this plot into a residential project covering approximately 1 million square feet.

This acquisition, costing Rs 291.58 crore, demonstrates Prestige's strategic expansion and commitment to meeting modern urban housing demands.

