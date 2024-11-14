Prestige Estates Expands Footprint with Mumbai Land Acquisition
Prestige Estates has purchased a 22,135 square metre land in Mumbai for Rs 291.58 crore. This new acquisition will see the development of a residential project spanning about 1 million sq ft. The move marks Prestige's commitment to expanding its presence in the Mumbai real estate market.
Prestige Estates has made a significant move in the Mumbai real estate market by acquiring a prime 22,135 square metre land parcel.
The Bengaluru-based developer plans to transform this plot into a residential project covering approximately 1 million square feet.
This acquisition, costing Rs 291.58 crore, demonstrates Prestige's strategic expansion and commitment to meeting modern urban housing demands.
