Powerful Quake Rattles Papua: No Tsunami Threat

A strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Papua province. The region, which was struck on Friday, showed no signs of a subsequent tsunami, according to the local geophysics agency. The earthquake's epicenter was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 has affected Indonesia's Papua province, shaking the region but posing no tsunami risk.

The local geophysics agency confirmed the absence of a tsunami threat following Friday's tremor.

Authorities pinpointed the quake's epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers, offering critical depth information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

