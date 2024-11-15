Powerful Quake Rattles Papua: No Tsunami Threat
A strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Papua province. The region, which was struck on Friday, showed no signs of a subsequent tsunami, according to the local geophysics agency. The earthquake's epicenter was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers.
A significant earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 has affected Indonesia's Papua province, shaking the region but posing no tsunami risk.
The local geophysics agency confirmed the absence of a tsunami threat following Friday's tremor.
Authorities pinpointed the quake's epicenter at a depth of 10 kilometers, offering critical depth information.
