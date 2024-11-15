Climate Change Rains Unleash Nitrate Contamination Risk

Heightened by climate change, extreme weather events like droughts and heavy rains are rapidly increasing groundwater contamination by nitrates, a new study warns.

Past research indicated that about 40% of nitrogen in fertilizers fails to be absorbed by plants, remaining in the soil, especially during droughts. Recent findings published in Water Resources Research reveal that heavy rains, succeeding drought periods, can propel nitrates 33 feet into the ground within just 10 days.

California and several regions worldwide are at risk due to intensive agriculture. To combat this, experts advocate for conservative farming practices and real-time soil monitoring tools to manage fertilizer use efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)