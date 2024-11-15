Mysterious Elephant Deaths Linked to Kodo Millet Poisoning

The National Green Tribunal is probing the mysterious deaths of 10 elephants in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, potentially caused by Kodo millet poisoning. Key government and research bodies have been asked to respond.

Kodo millet, a staple food in India rich in dietary fiber, can become contaminated with mycotoxins. Such contamination is especially prevalent during the monsoon when the crop is harvested in damp conditions, causing severe health issues in both humans and animals.

The tribunal noted violations of environmental laws and has directed various government officials, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, to submit their responses by the next hearing on December 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)