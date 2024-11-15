Unveiling the Mysteries of the Moon's Hidden Volcanic Past

New research unveiled the volcanic secrets of the moon's elusive far side, confirming eruptions from billions of years ago, similar to those on the visible side.

A team analyzing lunar soil from China's Chang'e-6 mission found volcanic rock fragments dating back 2.8 to 4.2 billion years.

These findings, published in Nature and Science, provide key insights into the moon's geological history, shedding light on its volcanic past.

(With inputs from agencies.)