Unveiling the Mysteries of the Moon's Hidden Volcanic Past
New research confirms that volcanoes erupted on the moon's far side billions of years ago, similar to its near side. Lunar soil from China's Chang'e-6 mission provided evidence of ancient volcanic activity. Scientists found rock fragments over 2.8 billion years old. Findings offer insight into the moon's geological history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:42 IST
New research unveiled the volcanic secrets of the moon's elusive far side, confirming eruptions from billions of years ago, similar to those on the visible side.
A team analyzing lunar soil from China's Chang'e-6 mission found volcanic rock fragments dating back 2.8 to 4.2 billion years.
These findings, published in Nature and Science, provide key insights into the moon's geological history, shedding light on its volcanic past.
(With inputs from agencies.)
