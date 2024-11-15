Bird Brain Evolution Unlocked: Fossil Find Sheds New Light

A groundbreaking fossil discovery in Brazil is offering scientists new insights into the evolution of bird brains, solving a long-standing mystery. Researchers uncovered the skull of an extinct starling-sized bird species, Navaornis hestiae, which lived about 80 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. The skull's impeccable preservation allowed for a digital reconstruction, shedding light on its brain and inner ear anatomy.

In another technological leap, a wheel capable of 'morphing' to overcome obstacles presents innovative applications in mobility solutions. Pioneered in South Korea, this technology promises to revolutionize both wheelchairs and unmanned delivery vehicles by enabling them to handle terrains like kerbs, humps, and staircases with ease.

Both developments highlight major advances in science and technology, offering novel insights into the past and futuristic solutions for modern challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)