Delhi's Coldest Morning: Winter's Grip Tightens

The Indian Meteorological Department reported Delhi's lowest minimum temperature of the season at 15.6°C. Foggy and windy conditions prompted a daytime high of 30.5°C, slightly above normal. Visibility was 400 meters at Safdarjung, with humidity ranging from 70% to 98%. More fog and clear skies are forecasted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:01 IST
Delhi's Coldest Morning: Winter's Grip Tightens
Friday marked Delhi's coldest morning of the season as temperatures dipped to a chilly 15.6°C, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The capital was shrouded in fog and cold winds, raising daytime temperatures to 30.5°C, two notches above the season's norm.

Visibility fell to 400 meters in Safdarjung by 8:30 am, while humidity levels varied significantly from 70% to 98% throughout the day. The forecast anticipates smog and moderate fog on Saturday morning and evening, with clear skies discernible during daylight hours, expecting maximum and minimum temperatures around 30°C and 15°C respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

