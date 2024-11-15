Left Menu

Tragic Silo Collapse at Ethanol Factory Claims Three Lives

A silo collapse at the Radico NV distilleries in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Shendre MIDC resulted in the death of three workers and injuries to three others. The collapse occurred at around 2:20pm, spilling 3,000 tonnes of corn. Search efforts continue for one missing worker.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:35 IST
Tragic Silo Collapse at Ethanol Factory Claims Three Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic silo collapse claimed the lives of three workers at an ethanol factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Shendre MIDC on Friday, according to officials.

The incident occurred at the Radico NV distilleries around 2:20pm, when a massive silo containing 3,000 tonnes of corn unexpectedly crumbled.

The workers, identified as Kisan Hirde, Vijay Gawali, and Dattatray Borde, were instantly killed, while search operations are intensively ongoing to locate one missing person.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024