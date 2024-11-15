Tragic Silo Collapse at Ethanol Factory Claims Three Lives

A catastrophic silo collapse claimed the lives of three workers at an ethanol factory in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Shendre MIDC on Friday, according to officials.

The incident occurred at the Radico NV distilleries around 2:20pm, when a massive silo containing 3,000 tonnes of corn unexpectedly crumbled.

The workers, identified as Kisan Hirde, Vijay Gawali, and Dattatray Borde, were instantly killed, while search operations are intensively ongoing to locate one missing person.

(With inputs from agencies.)