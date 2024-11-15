Left Menu

Shanghai Leads in Global Heat-Emitting Race: Climate Trace Report

New data combining observations and AI reveals cities like Shanghai emit the most climate-warming gases. Seven Chinese provinces and Texas produce over 1 billion metric tons each, driving nations to form new emission-cutting targets. Climate Trace provides detailed emissions data for over 9,000 urban areas globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:49 IST
New data indicates that cities in Asia and the United States are the largest emitters of heat-trapping gases that drive climate change. Shanghai tops the list as the most polluting metropolis, as detailed in a report that merges observational data with artificial intelligence insights.

The findings, released at the United Nations climate summit, show that over a billion metric tons of greenhouse gases are emitted by seven regions worldwide. Most of these are in China, except for Texas in the United States, highlighting a major challenge for global emission reduction strategies.

Climate Trace, co-founded by Al Gore, offers comprehensive coverage for over 9,000 urban areas, exposing substantial contributions to global emissions. The report underscores the urgency for nations to establish stronger emission reduction commitments while addressing financial responsibilities of richer countries to aid global efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

