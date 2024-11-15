Shanghai Leads in Global Heat-Emitting Race: Climate Trace Report

New data indicates that cities in Asia and the United States are the largest emitters of heat-trapping gases that drive climate change. Shanghai tops the list as the most polluting metropolis, as detailed in a report that merges observational data with artificial intelligence insights.

The findings, released at the United Nations climate summit, show that over a billion metric tons of greenhouse gases are emitted by seven regions worldwide. Most of these are in China, except for Texas in the United States, highlighting a major challenge for global emission reduction strategies.

Climate Trace, co-founded by Al Gore, offers comprehensive coverage for over 9,000 urban areas, exposing substantial contributions to global emissions. The report underscores the urgency for nations to establish stronger emission reduction commitments while addressing financial responsibilities of richer countries to aid global efforts.

