NDPP Advocate Batohi Calls for Community Action to Combat Gender-Based Violence

Advocate Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), has issued a rallying call to communities to partner with law enforcement agencies in combating gender-based violence (GBV). Speaking at the re-launch of the Kabokweni Themba Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) in Mpumalanga, Batohi emphasized the critical role of societal involvement in preventing GBV.

“You have to be part of the crime solution. We will never be able to prosecute ourselves out of crime,” Batohi said, urging citizens to work closely with the police. She stressed that law enforcement often steps in after crimes are committed, underscoring the need for preventive measures led by the community.

A Safe Haven for Survivors

The TCC, initially launched in 2008, has now been permanently integrated into the Themba Hospital structure. It serves as a one-stop facility for GBV survivors, providing psycho-social support, medical care, and legal assistance to communities in Kabokweni and White River.

The NDPP highlighted the importance of Thuthuzela Care Centres in ensuring justice for GBV survivors by aiming for higher conviction rates while minimizing secondary trauma.

“We want to make the journey from victim to survivor as comfortable as possible,” Batohi said.

Targeted Interventions to Protect Women and Children

Addressing the prevalence of GBV, Batohi stressed the need for targeted interventions to protect women, children, and vulnerable groups. She proposed exploring ways for survivors to testify remotely from TCCs, potentially reducing the trauma associated with courtroom appearances.

A Call to Men: Challenge Abusers in Your Midst

Batohi called on men to take an active role in ending GBV by speaking out against abuse and holding perpetrators accountable.

“Men must raise awareness and take a stand, saying, ‘No women must be abused. We will not tolerate it, and abusers have no place in our midst,’” she urged.

She argued that unless societal attitudes shift, efforts like building TCCs will only address the symptoms, not the root causes, of GBV.

Expanding the Role of Thuthuzela Care Centres

Beyond supporting survivors, Batohi suggested the centres could be pivotal in legal proceedings, allowing survivors—especially children—to testify remotely, reducing trauma. She called for collaboration with the Department of Justice to turn this vision into reality.

Additional Measures to Combat GBV

Awareness Campaigns: Nationwide initiatives to educate communities on the impact of GBV and the importance of early intervention.

Training for Law Enforcement: Equipping police and prosecutors with tools to handle GBV cases sensitively and effectively.

Enhanced Resources: Increasing funding and resources for TCCs to expand their reach and improve the quality of services offered.

Technology Integration: Exploring innovative solutions such as virtual testimony options for survivors to improve access to justice.

Collaboration for a GBV-Free Society

Batohi closed by urging all stakeholders—law enforcement, government agencies, and citizens—to unite in the fight against GBV. She emphasized that while TCCs play a crucial role, lasting change depends on societal commitment to eradicating abuse.

“Together, we can ensure that women and children live free from fear and violence,” she said.