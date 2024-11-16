Air Quality Crisis Looms Over Punjab and Haryana: A Stubble Burning Aftermath
Air quality in Haryana's Jind hit 'severe' levels while several regions in Punjab recorded poor air quality. Chandigarh showed slight improvement with an AQI of 298. Stubble burning, a common practice post-paddy harvest, is a significant contributor to rising pollution in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana's Jind witnessed alarmingly high air pollution with the air quality index (AQI) hitting the 'severe' category, while neighboring regions in Punjab recorded air quality levels ranging from 'poor' to 'very poor'.
Chandigarh saw slight relief as its AQI improved to 298, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, which provides real-time updates.
The surge in air pollution is largely attributed to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana post-paddy harvest. This traditional practice expedites field clearing for the next crop, contributing significantly to pollution in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air Quality
- Pollution
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Chandigarh
- AQI
- Stubble Burning
- Crop Residue
- Farmers
- Environment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
After Diwali, Northwest India Chokes Under Poor AQI
Thank people of Delhi for stopping AQI from slipping to 'severe' category on Diwali: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
Post-Diwali Smog: Kolkata's AQI Takes a Hit
Vistara Flight Bound for Amritsar Diverted to Chandigarh
Diwali Fireworks Lead to Surge in Eye Injuries at PGIMER Chandigarh