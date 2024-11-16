Left Menu

Air Quality Crisis Looms Over Punjab and Haryana: A Stubble Burning Aftermath

Air quality in Haryana's Jind hit 'severe' levels while several regions in Punjab recorded poor air quality. Chandigarh showed slight improvement with an AQI of 298. Stubble burning, a common practice post-paddy harvest, is a significant contributor to rising pollution in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 11:04 IST
Air Quality Crisis Looms Over Punjab and Haryana: A Stubble Burning Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Jind witnessed alarmingly high air pollution with the air quality index (AQI) hitting the 'severe' category, while neighboring regions in Punjab recorded air quality levels ranging from 'poor' to 'very poor'.

Chandigarh saw slight relief as its AQI improved to 298, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, which provides real-time updates.

The surge in air pollution is largely attributed to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana post-paddy harvest. This traditional practice expedites field clearing for the next crop, contributing significantly to pollution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024