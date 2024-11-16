Air Quality Crisis Looms Over Punjab and Haryana: A Stubble Burning Aftermath

Haryana's Jind witnessed alarmingly high air pollution with the air quality index (AQI) hitting the 'severe' category, while neighboring regions in Punjab recorded air quality levels ranging from 'poor' to 'very poor'.

Chandigarh saw slight relief as its AQI improved to 298, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's Sameer app, which provides real-time updates.

The surge in air pollution is largely attributed to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana post-paddy harvest. This traditional practice expedites field clearing for the next crop, contributing significantly to pollution in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)