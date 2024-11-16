Left Menu

Global Activists Demand Urgency in Slow Climate Finance Talks

Hundreds of activists formed a human chain at the UN climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, protesting the slow progress in climate finance negotiations. They demand more funding for clean energy and adaptation to climate change impacts. Despite slow negotiations, activists are determined to keep up the pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In a powerful display of unity, hundreds of activists formed a human chain outside a main plenary hall at the United Nations climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. This demonstration marked the biggest protest day at the two-week event and is part of a global 'day of action' for climate justice.

Participants, waving flags and silently chanting, covered their mouths with the word 'Silenced' to highlight their cause. They held signs urging nations to pledge more funds for climate finance, a crucial move towards transitioning to renewable energy and adapting to the profound impacts of climate change.

Lidy Nacpil of the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development expressed that while progress at COP29 remains disheartening, past victories like the loss and damage fund inspire them to continue pressing for change. Tasneem Essop echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for a fair deal as negotiators work slowly towards a financial agreement to aid vulnerable nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

