Stabbing Spree Shocks Wuxi: Tragedy Strikes Again in China

A 21-year-old student launched a stabbing spree in Wuxi, China, killing eight and injuring 17 others. This attack comes days after a deadly hit-and-run in Zhuhai, resulting in 35 deaths and 43 injuries, raising concerns about public safety in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 21:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A stabbing spree by a 21-year-old student in Wuxi, eastern China, left eight dead and 17 injured on Saturday evening, authorities said. The incident has once again thrown the spotlight on safety issues in the region.

This tragedy follows closely on the heels of a devastating hit-and-run in Zhuhai, where 35 people lost their lives, and 43 others were wounded after a car plowed into a crowd outside a sports center.

The back-to-back incidents have raised urgent questions about security measures and public safety in Chinese cities, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

