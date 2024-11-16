Stabbing Spree Shocks Wuxi: Tragedy Strikes Again in China

A stabbing spree by a 21-year-old student in Wuxi, eastern China, left eight dead and 17 injured on Saturday evening, authorities said. The incident has once again thrown the spotlight on safety issues in the region.

This tragedy follows closely on the heels of a devastating hit-and-run in Zhuhai, where 35 people lost their lives, and 43 others were wounded after a car plowed into a crowd outside a sports center.

The back-to-back incidents have raised urgent questions about security measures and public safety in Chinese cities, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)