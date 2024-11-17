Tropical Storm Sara's Wrath: Honduras' Ongoing Battle with Nature

Tropical Storm Sara, after stalling over Honduras, started moving faster on Saturday, posing severe challenges for the region. The storm unleashed torrential rains, swelling rivers, and trapping residents along northern Honduras' coast.

San Pedro Sula city faced significant disruptions as a washed-away river crossing isolated an entire community. With the storm's potential for life-threatening flash floods, the National Hurricane Center warns of heightened risks extending through the weekend.

Residents, recalling the destructive hurricane season of November 2020, are anxious about the ongoing storm. Meanwhile, despite heavy rains, a CONCACAF Nations League match took place, where Mexico suffered a defeat to Honduras, 2-0.

(With inputs from agencies.)