Moon's Hidden Secrets Unearthed by Chinese Spacecraft

China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft has returned with samples from the moon's far side, revealing ancient volcanic activity. The findings include volcanic rock fragments dating back 4.2 billion years. These findings suggest an extended period of volcanic activity, offering new insights into the moon's geological history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking discovery, China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft has successfully retrieved samples from the far side of the moon, allowing scientists to peer into its ancient geological past.

The samples, containing volcanic rock fragments known as basalt, have been dated between 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago, signifying extended lunar volcanic activity.

This evidence highlights a period exceeding a billion years when the moon was geologically more dynamic, transforming our understanding of its early history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

