Moon's Hidden Secrets Unearthed by Chinese Spacecraft

In a groundbreaking discovery, China's Chang'e-6 spacecraft has successfully retrieved samples from the far side of the moon, allowing scientists to peer into its ancient geological past.

The samples, containing volcanic rock fragments known as basalt, have been dated between 4.2 billion and 2.8 billion years ago, signifying extended lunar volcanic activity.

This evidence highlights a period exceeding a billion years when the moon was geologically more dynamic, transforming our understanding of its early history.

