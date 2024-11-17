Super Typhoon Man-Yi: A Nation on Edge
Super typhoon Man-Yi moved across Luzon in the Philippines, causing massive evacuations and property damage. With winds of 185 kph, it hit Panganiban and passed over Camarines Norte's coastal waters. Despite the devastation, no casualties were reported. The typhoon is expected to weaken before its second landfall.
Super typhoon Man-Yi wreaked havoc across Luzon's main island in the Philippines on Sunday, prompting mass evacuations in anticipation of heavy rain in Metro Manila.
With wind speeds of 185 kph, the typhoon weakened slightly after initially hitting land in Panganiban, Catanduanes province. It then made its way over the coastal waters of Camarines Norte by 8 a.m., according to weather officials.
No casualties have been reported, despite significant damage to residential and commercial structures in Catanduanes. The storm's presence marks the sixth tropical cyclone to make landfall in the Philippines within a month, as it continues barreling toward southern and central Luzon.
