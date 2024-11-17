Left Menu

Curtains Fall on Vigyan Prasar: A Legacy of Science Popularization Ends

The Department of Science and Technology has closed Vigyan Prasar, an institution founded in 1989 to popularize science. The closure process, initiated by a Cabinet decision on September 6, 2023, concluded on October 21, 2023. Responsibilities are now transferred to the National Innovation Foundation.

Vigyan Prasar, an organization dedicated to making science accessible to the public, has been officially closed following a Cabinet decision. Established 35 years ago, the autonomous body was part of the government's mission to promote scientific knowledge and a rational outlook among citizens.

A resolution from the Department of Science and Technology dated November 12 announced the closure, stating the process was completed by October 21. Effective immediately, legal and administrative tasks will be handled by the National Innovation Foundation, Gandhinagar.

This closure marks the end of an era in which Vigyan Prasar played a significant role in science communication and popularization in India, a sentiment echoed by many in the academic and scientific communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

