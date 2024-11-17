Left Menu

Growing Bison Population Highlights Conservation Success at Debrigarh Sanctuary

The first-ever census of the Indian Bison at Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha counted 659 individuals, with 210 identified as juveniles, indicating a thriving population. Conducted by the forest department, the survey suggests potential undercounting due to difficult terrain and dense foliage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-11-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 12:01 IST
A landmark census conducted by the forest department has revealed a total of 659 Indian Bison, or Gaur, residing in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in western Odisha. Among these, 210 are juveniles, indicating a promising growth rate of this significant herbivore population.

Conducted on November 12 and 13, this was the first comprehensive counting effort within the sanctuary. The survey, involving 53 units and 114 team members, revealed 52 herds with sizes ranging from 8 to 33 Gaurs, demonstrating a thriving and diverse ecosystem.

The dense undergrowth and difficult terrain present challenges in accurately assessing the age and sex of the animals, leading officials to speculate that the actual population may be higher. Efforts in preserving essential ecosystems and nutritious grasslands have been pivotal in fostering this conservation success.

