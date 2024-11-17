Typhoon Man-yi Ravages Northern Philippines with Destructive Force
Typhoon Man-yi devastated the northern Philippines, causing extensive damage and forcing hundreds of thousands to evacuate. With winds up to 195 km/h, it struck Catanduanes province first, cutting power and elevating tidal surges. Over 750,000 people took refuge in emergency shelters as the storm compounded prior disasters.
Typhoon Man-yi tore through the northern Philippines with fierce intensity over the weekend, unleashing powerful winds and high tidal surges that led to mass evacuations and extensive damage in its wake.
The storm made landfall on Catanduanes Island as authorities issued dire warnings of its potentially catastrophic impact. In response, officials ordered urgent evacuations amid fears of widespread devastation.
As the latest in a series of destructive storms hitting the region, Man-yi compounded existing crises, prompting urgent calls for international aid and potentially necessitating rice imports due to the storm's impact on agriculture.
