Typhoon Man-yi Ravages Northern Philippines with Destructive Force

Typhoon Man-yi tore through the northern Philippines with fierce intensity over the weekend, unleashing powerful winds and high tidal surges that led to mass evacuations and extensive damage in its wake.

The storm made landfall on Catanduanes Island as authorities issued dire warnings of its potentially catastrophic impact. In response, officials ordered urgent evacuations amid fears of widespread devastation.

As the latest in a series of destructive storms hitting the region, Man-yi compounded existing crises, prompting urgent calls for international aid and potentially necessitating rice imports due to the storm's impact on agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)