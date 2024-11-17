Blaze Strikes Food Cart at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station
A fire erupted in a food cart outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station in Delhi on a Sunday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Prompt action from Delhi Fire Services controlled the blaze using two fire engines, successfully extinguishing it within an hour.
A fire broke out in a food cart located outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station early on Sunday, according to officials.
Reports confirm that there were no injuries sustained during the incident.
Delhi Fire Services were notified at 10:55 a.m., deploying two fire engines to the scene and managing to extinguish the flames by 12:00 p.m.
