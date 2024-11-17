Left Menu

Blaze Strikes Food Cart at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station

A fire erupted in a food cart outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station in Delhi on a Sunday morning. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Prompt action from Delhi Fire Services controlled the blaze using two fire engines, successfully extinguishing it within an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 13:03 IST
Blaze Strikes Food Cart at Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a food cart located outside the Vishwavidyalaya metro station early on Sunday, according to officials.

Reports confirm that there were no injuries sustained during the incident.

Delhi Fire Services were notified at 10:55 a.m., deploying two fire engines to the scene and managing to extinguish the flames by 12:00 p.m.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024