Tragic Elephant Electrocutions Spur Action in Odisha Forest

In Odisha's Sambalpur district, three elephants including a calf died after contacting live wires laid by poachers. This led to the suspension of three forest personnel and pending actions against senior officers. An investigation, accompanied by the detention of two suspects, highlights negligence in forest conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:19 IST
Bornean elephants Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim incident, three elephants, including a calf, were electrocuted in Odisha's Sambalpur district, drawing widespread attention from wildlife conservationists. The tragic incident occurred after the elephants came into contact with live wires set by poachers in the Naktideul range of the Rairakhol forest division.

As a result, the state Forest Department has suspended three personnel and recommended disciplinary action against two senior officers. One senior officer has been asked to provide an explanation to avoid governmental action against him.

Susanta Nanda, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), attributed the incident to negligence and lack of vigilance. The department has detained two suspected poachers while actively searching for others involved. A rigorous investigation is now underway to ensure accountability and prevent future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

