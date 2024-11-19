Tragic Elephant Electrocutions Spur Action in Odisha Forest

In a grim incident, three elephants, including a calf, were electrocuted in Odisha's Sambalpur district, drawing widespread attention from wildlife conservationists. The tragic incident occurred after the elephants came into contact with live wires set by poachers in the Naktideul range of the Rairakhol forest division.

As a result, the state Forest Department has suspended three personnel and recommended disciplinary action against two senior officers. One senior officer has been asked to provide an explanation to avoid governmental action against him.

Susanta Nanda, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), attributed the incident to negligence and lack of vigilance. The department has detained two suspected poachers while actively searching for others involved. A rigorous investigation is now underway to ensure accountability and prevent future mishaps.

(With inputs from agencies.)