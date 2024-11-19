Bomb Cyclone Threatens Northern California and Pacific Northwest

A bomb cyclone, the strongest storm of the season, looms over Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, promising heavy rain and high winds that threaten infrastructure and safety. The meteorological event, marked by rapidly intensifying weather systems, is expected to bring significant challenges to the region.

The National Weather Service has issued numerous warnings, including excessive rainfall risks and flood watches, as the atmospheric river, a long moisture plume, bears down. Meteorologist Richard Bann highlighted the potential for serious flooding from Portland, Oregon, to the San Francisco Bay Area.

While Northern California braces for up to 20 cm of rain and disastrous winds, Southern California remains under threat from gusty Santa Ana winds and potential wildfires. As the storm progresses, the northeastern Gulf Coast is also on alert for floods, adding to the wide-reaching impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)