IFAD Launches Guidebook to Reduce Agricultural Methane Emissions and Accelerate Climate Action

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has introduced a new guidebook designed to assist developing countries in integrating agricultural methane reduction strategies into their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). The unveiling occurred during the high-profile event “The NDC 3.0 Navigator: A Deeper Dive on Methane Reduction in Food Systems” at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

A New Tool for Climate Action

The Practical Guide for Including Agricultural Methane Emission Reduction Targets in Nationally Determined Contributions offers a step-by-step framework to help nations establish and implement methane reduction targets. It focuses on practical, cost-effective measures such as:

Improved water management in rice paddies to lower emissions while maintaining yields.

Feed additives for livestock to enhance productivity while reducing methane emissions from enteric fermentation.

"Adapting food systems to reduce methane emissions is not only critical for climate goals but also for enhancing agricultural resilience," stated Donal Brown, Associate Vice-President of IFAD’s Department for Country Operations.

Building on the Global Methane Pledge

Since the Global Methane Pledge at COP26 in 2021, where 150 nations committed to a 30% reduction in methane emissions by 2030, momentum has grown. However, only 36% of NDCs in 2021 included specific agricultural methane measures. This guide aims to bridge that gap by enabling countries to include tailored agricultural strategies in their updated NDCs by 2025.

The RAMP Initiative

The guide is part of IFAD’s Reducing Agricultural Methane Programme (RAMP), initiated in 2023 with support from the Global Methane Hub and the U.S. State Department. RAMP is already providing technical assistance to 17 nations, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Kenya, and Uganda, to incorporate methane reduction strategies into their NDCs.

Under RAMP, IFAD will also develop methane-focused agricultural projects in at least 15 countries, targeting rice and livestock emissions. These efforts aim to mobilize $900 million and reach over three million smallholder farmers with sustainable practices.

Expanding Collaboration

IFAD has partnered with 13 other organizations, including the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Global Methane Hub, to form the Reducing Agrifood Systems Methane Emissions Informal Coordination Group. The group has launched a joint publication, Walking the Walk: Reducing Methane Emissions from Agrifood Systems, showcasing global success stories in methane reduction.

Why Reducing Methane Matters

Methane is the second-largest contributor to global warming, with the agriculture sector accounting for 42% of global emissions, largely from livestock and rice production. Effective mitigation strategies, such as those outlined in IFAD’s guide, could limit warming by 0.2°C by 2050, significantly contributing to the Paris Agreement goals.

Empowering Small-Scale Farmers

While smallholder farmers contribute less to global emissions than industrial agriculture, they play a crucial role in mitigation. With adequate training and resources, they can adopt sustainable practices that reduce methane emissions while maintaining livelihoods.

IFAD’s guide marks a vital step in equipping countries to combat climate change, ensuring food systems are resilient, and enabling global methane reduction goals to be achieved effectively.