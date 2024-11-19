Left Menu

Hyderabad: Leading the Race of India's Fastest-Growing Cities

Hyderabad has emerged as the fastest-growing city among India's top six cities based on various parameters including governance, socio-economic profile, real estate, and infrastructure. The city's expansion is driven by infrastructural development, rising demand, affluent population growth, and supportive policy initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:08 IST
Hyderabad: Leading the Race of India's Fastest-Growing Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad has taken the lead as India's fastest-growing city among the nation's top six, according to the latest India Prime City Index report by Knight Frank India. The city's notable growth is attributed to its robust infrastructure, increasing real estate demand, and a burgeoning affluent population.

Supporting this momentum are proactive government policies that have enhanced Hyderabad's socio-economic landscape. The city is now a hub of growth, suggesting its potential to contribute significantly to India's future as a global economic power.

While Bengaluru closely trails, known for its dynamic business ecosystem, Mumbai and Delhi sustain their positions with steady progress. Hyderabad's strengths in the IT sector and infrastructure, such as the Outer Ring Road, continue to attract investors and drive its ascent in the index.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024