Hyderabad: Leading the Race of India's Fastest-Growing Cities
Hyderabad has emerged as the fastest-growing city among India's top six cities based on various parameters including governance, socio-economic profile, real estate, and infrastructure. The city's expansion is driven by infrastructural development, rising demand, affluent population growth, and supportive policy initiatives.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad has taken the lead as India's fastest-growing city among the nation's top six, according to the latest India Prime City Index report by Knight Frank India. The city's notable growth is attributed to its robust infrastructure, increasing real estate demand, and a burgeoning affluent population.
Supporting this momentum are proactive government policies that have enhanced Hyderabad's socio-economic landscape. The city is now a hub of growth, suggesting its potential to contribute significantly to India's future as a global economic power.
While Bengaluru closely trails, known for its dynamic business ecosystem, Mumbai and Delhi sustain their positions with steady progress. Hyderabad's strengths in the IT sector and infrastructure, such as the Outer Ring Road, continue to attract investors and drive its ascent in the index.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Batting Woes Ahead of Crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy Clash
Rohit Sharma Voices Concerns as India Gears Up for Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha says he will retire from cricket at the end of this year's Ranji Trophy.
Kharge Challenges PM Modi on India's Economic Woes
India's Manufacturing Surge: October PMI Hits New High