Hyderabad: Leading the Race of India's Fastest-Growing Cities

Hyderabad has taken the lead as India's fastest-growing city among the nation's top six, according to the latest India Prime City Index report by Knight Frank India. The city's notable growth is attributed to its robust infrastructure, increasing real estate demand, and a burgeoning affluent population.

Supporting this momentum are proactive government policies that have enhanced Hyderabad's socio-economic landscape. The city is now a hub of growth, suggesting its potential to contribute significantly to India's future as a global economic power.

While Bengaluru closely trails, known for its dynamic business ecosystem, Mumbai and Delhi sustain their positions with steady progress. Hyderabad's strengths in the IT sector and infrastructure, such as the Outer Ring Road, continue to attract investors and drive its ascent in the index.

(With inputs from agencies.)