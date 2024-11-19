Lula Calls for Urgent G20 Action on Climate Targets

Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, issued a compelling call during the Group of 20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, urging global leaders to enhance their efforts in combating climate change. He stressed the necessity of accelerating greenhouse gas reduction targets to prevent catastrophic environmental consequences.

Lula highlighted Brazil's upcoming hosting of the United Nations COP30 climate talks in the Amazon rainforest, presenting it as the final opportunity to implement effective measures against irreversible climate change. His address emphasized the urgency for collaborative international action.

The Brazilian leader's remarks underscore the critical nature of the upcoming climate conference, calling on world economies to elevate their commitments towards sustainable environmental progress, with Brazil at the helm of these pivotal discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)