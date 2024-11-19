Delhi's Severe Air Quality Crisis Sparks Urgent Government Action

The national capital is grappling with soaring air pollution, prompting the Delhi government to advocate for artificial rain as a countermeasure. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and address the escalating crisis that has disrupted daily life in the city.

Air Quality Index (AQI) measurements indicated a slight improvement, falling to 460 from 490, but still remaining in the 'severe-plus' category. Deliberations on inducing artificial rain are underway, following calls for an emergency meeting with the central government to tackle the pollution issue effectively.

Economic repercussions are also evident, with a decline in market footfall and construction bans impacting daily wage workers. Educational shifts to online platforms underline the widespread disruption caused by hazardous air quality, as authorities strive to find long-term solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)