Delhi's Severe Air Quality Crisis Sparks Urgent Government Action
Amid alarming air pollution levels in Delhi, the government proposes artificial rain to combat the crisis. Environment Minister Gopal Rai appeals for Prime Minister Modi's intervention. Construction bans under pollution measures affect workers’ livelihoods, while schools shift online, and markets see reduced footfall.
- Country:
- India
The national capital is grappling with soaring air pollution, prompting the Delhi government to advocate for artificial rain as a countermeasure. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and address the escalating crisis that has disrupted daily life in the city.
Air Quality Index (AQI) measurements indicated a slight improvement, falling to 460 from 490, but still remaining in the 'severe-plus' category. Deliberations on inducing artificial rain are underway, following calls for an emergency meeting with the central government to tackle the pollution issue effectively.
Economic repercussions are also evident, with a decline in market footfall and construction bans impacting daily wage workers. Educational shifts to online platforms underline the widespread disruption caused by hazardous air quality, as authorities strive to find long-term solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
588 teams from civic agencies to be deployed on field to report open burning incidents across Delhi: Gopal Rai.
Delhi govt inspected over 7,900 sites amid rising pollution, imposed fines on 428 offenders: Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Pollution level in Delhi has reached 400, next ten days to be crucial: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
Campaign to discourage open burning of waste to begin in Delhi from Wednesday in view of rising air pollution: Environment Minister Gopal Rai
Punjab's Struggle Against Toxic Air: Public Spaces Shut Amidst Severe Pollution