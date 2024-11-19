Left Menu

Lula Urges G20 to Fast-Track Climate Goals Amid Global Warming Crisis

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva calls on G20 leaders to accelerate climate targets, aiming for net zero emissions by 2040-2045. He stresses urgency as global warming intensifies. G20 nations, responsible for 85% of emissions, must increase climate finance. COP29 talks seek $1 trillion in annual support.

19-11-2024
President

At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged world leaders to expedite their climate goals. He called for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040 or 2045, five to ten years ahead of current targets. This comes amid an intensifying global warming crisis, marked by frequent climate disasters such as floods and droughts.

G20 countries, responsible for 85% of the global economy and a significant majority of climate-warming emissions, are seen as crucial in responding to climate change. Lula emphasized the need for immediate action and urged the rapid increase of climate financing from billions to trillions of dollars to combat climate threats.

During the summit, U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted the necessity of providing developing countries with financial resources to combat climate change. Meanwhile, COP29 discussions in Baku focus on setting a new financial target, seeking a minimum of $1 trillion annually from developed nations. Despite the urgency, some activists criticized the G20's statement for its lack of specificity on climate financing.

