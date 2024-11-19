Lula Urges G20 to Fast-Track Climate Goals Amid Global Warming Crisis

At the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva urged world leaders to expedite their climate goals. He called for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2040 or 2045, five to ten years ahead of current targets. This comes amid an intensifying global warming crisis, marked by frequent climate disasters such as floods and droughts.

G20 countries, responsible for 85% of the global economy and a significant majority of climate-warming emissions, are seen as crucial in responding to climate change. Lula emphasized the need for immediate action and urged the rapid increase of climate financing from billions to trillions of dollars to combat climate threats.

During the summit, U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted the necessity of providing developing countries with financial resources to combat climate change. Meanwhile, COP29 discussions in Baku focus on setting a new financial target, seeking a minimum of $1 trillion annually from developed nations. Despite the urgency, some activists criticized the G20's statement for its lack of specificity on climate financing.

(With inputs from agencies.)