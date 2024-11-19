Haryana Amplifies Efforts for Colony Development under MGGBY
The Haryana government is working towards providing basic amenities in colonies under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana. Over 4,573 colonies were established, with facilities in 2,250. A budget of Rs 320.5 crore supports these services. A task force surveys and recommends improvements for better living conditions.
The Haryana government is intensifying its efforts to equip colonies established under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana (MGGBY) with essential amenities, stated Minister Krishan Lal Panwar in the State Assembly on Tuesday.
Panwar assured that significant efforts are underway to provide electricity, water, roads, lanes, and drains in these colonies. Notably, about 4,573 colonies have been developed, with 2,250 already benefiting from basic facilities.
Over the past decade, Rs 320.5 crore has been dedicated to this cause, including Rs 94.5 crore for the Electricity Department and Rs 66 crore for Public Health. He clarified this while addressing a notice by INLD member Aditya Devi Lal, revealing a block-level task force's establishment for comprehensive surveys and recommendations.
