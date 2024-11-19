Left Menu

Haryana Amplifies Efforts for Colony Development under MGGBY

The Haryana government is working towards providing basic amenities in colonies under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana. Over 4,573 colonies were established, with facilities in 2,250. A budget of Rs 320.5 crore supports these services. A task force surveys and recommends improvements for better living conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-11-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 23:38 IST
Haryana Amplifies Efforts for Colony Development under MGGBY
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government is intensifying its efforts to equip colonies established under the Mahatma Gandhi Gramin Basti Yojana (MGGBY) with essential amenities, stated Minister Krishan Lal Panwar in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

Panwar assured that significant efforts are underway to provide electricity, water, roads, lanes, and drains in these colonies. Notably, about 4,573 colonies have been developed, with 2,250 already benefiting from basic facilities.

Over the past decade, Rs 320.5 crore has been dedicated to this cause, including Rs 94.5 crore for the Electricity Department and Rs 66 crore for Public Health. He clarified this while addressing a notice by INLD member Aditya Devi Lal, revealing a block-level task force's establishment for comprehensive surveys and recommendations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024