Left Menu

Green Tribunal Demands Delhi's Yamuna Cleanup Details

The National Green Tribunal has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to provide comprehensive details on the progress of waste removal from the banks of the Yamuna River, following concerns over garbage dumping. The tribunal demands a report on clearing efforts, resources used, and future timelines by March 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:14 IST
Green Tribunal Demands Delhi's Yamuna Cleanup Details
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has issued instructions to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, mandating a detailed report on waste removal operations along the Yamuna River's banks in the capital.

This directive comes after a plea highlighted the accumulation of domestic, dry, and waste garbage in the Wazirabad and Jagatpur areas.

By November 13, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took note of the MCD's ongoing efforts, but the tribunal remains skeptical about the civic body's claims, demanding a full account of waste management and removal strategies by March 6.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024