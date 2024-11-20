Green Tribunal Demands Delhi's Yamuna Cleanup Details

The National Green Tribunal has issued instructions to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, mandating a detailed report on waste removal operations along the Yamuna River's banks in the capital.

This directive comes after a plea highlighted the accumulation of domestic, dry, and waste garbage in the Wazirabad and Jagatpur areas.

By November 13, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took note of the MCD's ongoing efforts, but the tribunal remains skeptical about the civic body's claims, demanding a full account of waste management and removal strategies by March 6.

