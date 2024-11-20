Bomb Cyclone Storm Devastates Pacific Northwest with Power Outages and Fatalities

A devastating storm wreaked havoc in Washington state, leaving hundreds of thousands without power and resulting in fatalities and injuries. Two women lost their lives due to fallen trees, one at a homeless encampment in Lynnwood and another in her home near Seattle. Additionally, two people sustained injuries in Maple Valley when a tree struck their trailer.

With tropical-storm-force winds reaching 50 miles per hour and gusts of up to 70 mph, the storm caused significant damage across Washington, southwest Oregon, and Northern California. According to Poweroutage.us, more than 600,000 homes and businesses were left in the dark, while British Columbia reported similar issues with approximately 225,000 customers losing power.

Authorities have issued multiple warnings, including flood and blizzard alerts, and encouraged residents to stay indoors as the storm moved towards California. Meteorologist Rich Otto explained how the bomb cyclone would intensify, potentially dumping up to 20 inches of rain in southwestern Oregon and northern California by the week's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)