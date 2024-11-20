Left Menu

Mandatory School Closures as Delhi's Air Quality Plummets

The Centre's pollution watchdog has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), making the closure of schools in Delhi and NCR districts mandatory under Stages 3 and 4 due to worsening air quality. The Supreme Court has urged swift implementation of these measures to safeguard public health.

Updated: 20-11-2024 22:26 IST
The Centre's pollution watchdog has made decisive alterations to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), resulting in mandatory school closures in Delhi and its surrounding NCR districts under Stages 3 and 4 of the plan. This action responds to severely deteriorated air quality in the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) recent directive targets districts like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Additionally, Stage 3 now includes staggering timings for public offices, though some NCR districts maintain discretion over this measure.

The Supreme Court has instructed the CAQM to intensify their approach, making it clear that local discretion is no longer permissible. This comes as the Air Quality Index in Delhi continuously hits critical levels, demanding urgent corrective actions.

