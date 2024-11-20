Mandatory School Closures as Delhi's Air Quality Plummets

The Centre's pollution watchdog has made decisive alterations to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), resulting in mandatory school closures in Delhi and its surrounding NCR districts under Stages 3 and 4 of the plan. This action responds to severely deteriorated air quality in the region.

The Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) recent directive targets districts like Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Additionally, Stage 3 now includes staggering timings for public offices, though some NCR districts maintain discretion over this measure.

The Supreme Court has instructed the CAQM to intensify their approach, making it clear that local discretion is no longer permissible. This comes as the Air Quality Index in Delhi continuously hits critical levels, demanding urgent corrective actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)