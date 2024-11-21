Blaze and Blackout: Russia's Strike on Dnipro Shakes Ukraine

In a fresh escalation of tensions, Russia launched an attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, inflicting damage on an industrial enterprise and sparking two significant fires, as reported by regional authorities on Thursday.

Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak noted that teams are working diligently to assess the full impact of this assault, which followed an air force warning about a potential missile threat issued early in the morning.

Dnipro’s Mayor, Borys Filatov, revealed that the attack severely impacted a rehabilitation center, destroying a boiler room and shattering windows. Simultaneously, Ukraine's largest power generator, DTEK, announced emergency power outages across several key regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk, as city authorities scramble to address the power crisis.

