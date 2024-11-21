Left Menu

Blaze and Blackout: Russia's Strike on Dnipro Shakes Ukraine

A Russian strike on Dnipro, Ukraine, damaged an industrial site and caused fires. DTEK reported power cuts in multiple regions. Local officials, including Dnipro's Mayor, confirmed damage to a rehabilitation center. Kyiv authorities consider cancelling scheduled power cuts despite ongoing threats and regional challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 21-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 12:20 IST
Blaze and Blackout: Russia's Strike on Dnipro Shakes Ukraine
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a fresh escalation of tensions, Russia launched an attack on the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, inflicting damage on an industrial enterprise and sparking two significant fires, as reported by regional authorities on Thursday.

Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak noted that teams are working diligently to assess the full impact of this assault, which followed an air force warning about a potential missile threat issued early in the morning.

Dnipro’s Mayor, Borys Filatov, revealed that the attack severely impacted a rehabilitation center, destroying a boiler room and shattering windows. Simultaneously, Ukraine's largest power generator, DTEK, announced emergency power outages across several key regions, including Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk, as city authorities scramble to address the power crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024