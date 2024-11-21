West Coast Weather Chaos: Storm Unleashes Floods and Fatalities
A powerful storm slammed Northern California with rain and snow, causing flash flooding and rockslides. The atmospheric river caused significant disruptions, power outages, and fatalities as it swept across the region. Authorities warned of continued severe weather, including a 'bomb cyclone' in the Sierra Nevada.
A powerful storm slammed Northern California with intense rain and snow on Wednesday night, threatening flash floods and rockslides in its wake. This latest wave of hazardous weather bore down on the West Coast, sending an atmospheric river — a massive moisture plume — across the region.
The National Weather Service has placed Northern California under a flood watch through Saturday. The storm system unleashed fierce winds in Washington state, resulting in two fatalities and widespread power outages. Forecasters predict up to 16 inches of rain in Northern California and southwestern Oregon by Friday.
Significant wind gusts reaching 75 mph are expected in the Sierra Nevada, where a 'bomb cyclone' — a rapidly intensifying cyclone — threatens to bring heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions, making travel treacherous.
(With inputs from agencies.)
