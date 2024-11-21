Left Menu

West Coast Weather Chaos: Storm Unleashes Floods and Fatalities

A powerful storm slammed Northern California with rain and snow, causing flash flooding and rockslides. The atmospheric river caused significant disruptions, power outages, and fatalities as it swept across the region. Authorities warned of continued severe weather, including a 'bomb cyclone' in the Sierra Nevada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santaana | Updated: 21-11-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 13:10 IST
West Coast Weather Chaos: Storm Unleashes Floods and Fatalities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful storm slammed Northern California with intense rain and snow on Wednesday night, threatening flash floods and rockslides in its wake. This latest wave of hazardous weather bore down on the West Coast, sending an atmospheric river — a massive moisture plume — across the region.

The National Weather Service has placed Northern California under a flood watch through Saturday. The storm system unleashed fierce winds in Washington state, resulting in two fatalities and widespread power outages. Forecasters predict up to 16 inches of rain in Northern California and southwestern Oregon by Friday.

Significant wind gusts reaching 75 mph are expected in the Sierra Nevada, where a 'bomb cyclone' — a rapidly intensifying cyclone — threatens to bring heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions, making travel treacherous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024