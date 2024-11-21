Fiery Fissures: Iceland's Volcano Erupts Again

Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula has witnessed its seventh volcanic eruption since December, a phenomenon that took geologists by surprise. The eruption, commencing at 11:14 pm on Wednesday, resulted in a 3-kilometer fissure.

Despite the significant event, Iceland's meteorological office indicated that this eruption is smaller than those previously recorded in August and May. Geophysics professor Magnus Tumi Guamundsson, who assessed the site with the Civil Protection agency, stressed that while Grindavik is not immediately endangered, authorities remain on alert.

Residents, including those staying at the Blue Lagoon resort, faced evacuations due to gas emissions. However, there have been no significant impacts on air travel, a relief compared to the 2010 Eyjafjallajokull eruption that disrupted global flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)