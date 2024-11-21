Uniting Climate and Biodiversity: A Call for Integrative Action

Recent UN summits underscore the urgent need to align climate change and biodiversity policies, which have historically been pursued in isolation despite their interlinked nature. As separate summits take place globally, including COP16 in Colombia and COP29 in Azerbaijan, experts are calling for a coherent strategy spanning both crises.

The significance of integrated agendas is seen in countries like Brazil, which can fulfill its net-zero commitments by halting deforestation. Despite political strides, such as Latin America's emerging leadership, discrepancies remain between climate and biodiversity policies, evidenced by omissions on bioenergy risks in recent summit texts.

Scientific consensus warns against industrializing the biosphere in pursuit of carbon goals. Instead, stronger coordination and inclusive governance are needed, amplifying the role of Indigenous peoples. As future summits approach, especially in biodiversity-rich Latin America, the demand for strategic synergy grows ever more pressing.

