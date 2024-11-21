Left Menu

Uniting Climate and Biodiversity: A Call for Integrative Action

Current global efforts to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss are often siloed, even though both crises are deeply connected. Recent summits highlight the opportunity for a unified approach. However, challenges include bridging the gap between climate and biodiversity policies, particularly concerning bioenergy risks that threaten biodiversity and food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:06 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Recent UN summits underscore the urgent need to align climate change and biodiversity policies, which have historically been pursued in isolation despite their interlinked nature. As separate summits take place globally, including COP16 in Colombia and COP29 in Azerbaijan, experts are calling for a coherent strategy spanning both crises.

The significance of integrated agendas is seen in countries like Brazil, which can fulfill its net-zero commitments by halting deforestation. Despite political strides, such as Latin America's emerging leadership, discrepancies remain between climate and biodiversity policies, evidenced by omissions on bioenergy risks in recent summit texts.

Scientific consensus warns against industrializing the biosphere in pursuit of carbon goals. Instead, stronger coordination and inclusive governance are needed, amplifying the role of Indigenous peoples. As future summits approach, especially in biodiversity-rich Latin America, the demand for strategic synergy grows ever more pressing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

