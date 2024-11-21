Navin's Expands into Bengaluru's Luxury Real Estate Market

On Thursday, renowned real estate developer Navin's announced its entry into the burgeoning residential market of Bengaluru with its latest project, Navin's Antheia Poetry.

Situated in the upscale Dollars Colony area on Bannerghatta Road, Antheia Poetry will consist of ground plus ten floors, featuring 42 exclusive condominiums from two to four BHK apartments. Prices for these luxurious homes start at Rs 4.2 crore.

Navin's Founder and Chairman, R Kumar, expressed excitement about entering Bengaluru's vibrant market, emphasizing their commitment to ethical practices and premium quality. The project, revealed in Bengaluru with senior officials, is slated for completion by early 2028.

